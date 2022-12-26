PS Barcelona Monday, December 26, 2022, 12:15 p.m.



The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a 69-year-old man early this Monday for allegedly killing his partner in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda (Barcelona).

The victim is an 88-year-old woman, sources from the Mossos d’Esquadra have explained to Europa Press.

It was the man who called the 112 emergency phone alerting of the event, and has been arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a homicide.

When the agents arrived at the scene, they found the lifeless body of the victim, with signs of violence, inside the home, on Avenida Mossèn Jacint Verdaguer.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Catalan police is now in charge of investigating the circumstances of the death.