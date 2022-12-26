Hello. We resume the live narration of this new day of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, which this Monday turns 306. On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his traditional daily televised address that “this year, Russia has lost everything it could” in its invasion of the country. “We have to be aware that our enemy will try to make this difficult and dark time for us,” he recalled. “He is trying to make up his losses with the cunning of his propagandists after the missile attacks on our country, against our energy sector.”

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmihal estimated that his country has received commitments from its international partners worth $1.5 billion (more or less the same amount in euros) to guarantee the supply of energy in the country after the Russian bombardments against its basic infrastructures.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of wanting to “divide” his country, while the Kremlin’s goal is “to unite the Russian people.” In an interview on the national public broadcaster, Putin reiterated that he is ready to negotiate to find a solution to the conflict in Ukraine, although he continues to blame kyiv and its Western allies for blocking the dialogue.

The head of the Kherson regional military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevich, has reported that at least 16 people have been killed in the southern Ukrainian province in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian troops are holding the Bakhmut front, a city located in the Donetsk region (east), under control, despite constant fire from Russia. According to the figures provided by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, more than 50 Russian soldiers have died and some 80 have been wounded in the context of the clashes over Bakhmut, which has become in recent days one of the most hot in the conflict in Ukraine.