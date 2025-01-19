Beyond the dishes and the drink, the customer service in restaurants and bars is one of the aspects that most affects the consumer experience. For years, many waiters have applied the well-known phrase of “the customer is always right”in search of making those who go to a place feel comfortable and enjoy their time there.

However, apart from simple details such as a smile or “how was the meal?”, there is another series of gestures by workers that can completely ruin a good night. Some of these, such as lack of education, waiting time or interruption of conversations, are more than well known, although there are others that may go unnoticed by the professional.

This is how he explained it now Abraham Galera Canoknown on social networks as Cover upa popular bartender who has amassed almost 800,000 followers on TikTok thanks to his advice for those working in the hospitality world. In one of his latest videos, the young man has shown one of the Most common mistakes that workers make of the sector and that can upset customers.

What a waiter should never say to a customer when asking for a beer

The hospitality expert has highlighted that there are some things that a waiter should never tell one of the consumers to come to your premises. In this sense, he wanted to recreate one of these situations, which usually occurs when a customer orders a beer: “Other?”many waiters say when faced with this request, something that, according to Abraham, should never be done.









As the restaurant professional explained, using this expression to respond to the consumer can be considered a lack of consideration: «What else? Never say ‘other’ when they ask you for a beer because Nobody is interested in knowing if you have one, if you have 10. “It is a lack of respect for the client,” said the content creator, pointing out that this simple comment could make the client feel bad.

Instead, Abrigaca has recommended using other expressions to avoid misunderstandings and to “be a better waiter”: “When they ask you for a beer you say ‘a little beer? marching’. As if you are 57, it doesn’t matter which ones you wear, we serve them as if they were the first,” the influencer recommended.

Controversy in the comments for “encouraging alcoholism”

This waiter’s advice has sparked controversy in the comments of the video on TikTok. As some users have recognized, what the hotelier does with this stance is to encourage alcoholism among his clients: “In short, I don’t care about the client, Let him buy all the beers he wants while I make a profit», criticized one of these Internet users.

This has not been the only critical comment that the content creator has received regarding his video. Some professionals in the sector have joined the controversy and have pointed out that «A good waiter also has to tell a customer that he or she does not have to drink more.» and that not everything goes as long as you sell locally.