Tony and Mimy Succar They generated a feeling of pride among Peruvians after their nomination for best tropical album at the Grammy Awards became known. The event, which took place last Sunday, February 4, brought together the best of international music and awarded the best production and mastering projects. On the red carpet of the award ceremony held in the United States, Mimy and Tony met the famous singer Taylor Swift, who did not hesitate to praise her for the dress she chose for the night. However, Tony Succar's mother had a peculiar reaction. We tell you all the details in this note.

How was the meeting between Mimy Succar and Taylor Swift?

The producer Tony Succar He was in charge of recording every moment of his mother's first experience in these important awards. At one point, the Peruvian producer manages to see Taylor Swift and greets her. “Taylor, hello, Taylor.”you hear him say. “Hello, guys. You look beautiful”he responded looking at Mimy.

The moment greatly moved the timbalero. However, when he asked her mother about her knowledge of Taylor Swift or her songs, she denied that she knew her, but she was very happy that he told her that she looked beautiful: “Yes, he told me I was pretty,” Mimy pointed out. “Do you know who Taylor Swift is?”Tony asked. “No”, the singer responded between laughs.

Did Mimy and Tony Succar win the Grammy for best tropical album?

Tony and Mimy Succar They competed at the 2024 Grammys in the category of best tropical album with their album 'Mimy & Tony'. Both represented a notable family project that mixes salsa with great energy and passion. Despite their outstanding nomination and the significant impact of their work, they failed to win as they were surpassed by Rubén Blades with his album 'Siembra: 45th anniversary (live at the Puerto Rico Coliseum, May 14, 2022)'​ .

Tony Succar, winner of two Latin Grammys previously, had been considered for this award before. However, this nomination was particularly special for being a collaborative effort with his mother, Mimy Succar, who has become a popular figure in Peru, especially after her participation in 'La Voz Senior', in 2021. The album is the result of the union of stories, cultures and generations; Thus, it highlights the importance of family and perseverance in the pursuit of dreams.

This is how Tony and Mimy Succar arrived on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards. Photo: Grammy

Who is Mimy Succar?

Mimy Succar She is a prominent figure in the Peruvian music scene, known both for her vocal talent and for her role in the life of composer Tony Succar: she is his mother. Miriam Tayrako de Succar, born in Pueblo Libre, Peru, of Japanese ancestry, immigrated to Florida, United States, in 1989 with her husband Antonio de her looking for better opportunities. In North America, both formed the family musical group Mimy Succar and Mixtura. Initially, they played at private parties before expanding their reach to the Peruvian public living in Miami.