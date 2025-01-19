The Civil Guard investigates the death of a 52-year-old man after a fight family in the district of Los Vados, in the town of Arenas (Malaga), and for which a 32-year-old man has already been arrested as the alleged perpetrator.

Around 10:20 a.m. this Saturday, 112 received a call alerting that there was a man injured after a family fight. Therefore, it was given notice to the Civil Guard and health services, as reported by the emergency center.

The victim was unconscious and was evacuated to the Regional Hospital of Malaga, although has finally passed awayaccording to sources from the Civil Guard, who have confirmed the arrest of the alleged perpetrator.

The investigation remains open to clarify the facts, since there could be another person injured, and to determine if a firearm has been used.