A “virtual” tour of the Sheikh Zayed Exhibition



From the collections of the Sheikh Zayed Exhibition

Yesterday, the Zayed Center for Studies and Research of the Emirates Heritage Club organized a virtual tour in the corridors of the Sheikh Zayed Exhibition for students of the Department of Tourism and Heritage at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the UAE University, as part of the center’s efforts to introduce the thought of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, good May God rest his soul, and pass it on to present and future generations. It also comes within the framework of strengthening joint cooperation between the club and educational institutions in order to support academic courses concerned with the heritage of the leader, especially since the club constitutes a reliable educational heritage reference. During the tour, which was presented by Fatima Al-Mansoori, director of the center, and Khalfan Al-Muhairbi, the exhibition supervisor, the participants were briefed on the biography of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – may God rest his soul – through a large exhibition hall that includes rare pictures reflecting the period of his rule in the UAE. The hall also contains belongings belonging to Sheikh Zayed, including four official cars, a large number of international awards and decorations, shields and certificates, as well as personal tools such as a copy of the Holy Quran, a photocopier, and weapons of various shapes and types. The participants also learned about the pavilions of the exhibition, such as the police pavilion, which contains police holdings such as weapons, equipment, devices and tools, and the stages of development of police clothing, in addition to sources, books and periodicals related to the police and its activities, and pictures that tell about its founders, the history of its first men, and the stages of development of this force. And the “ADCO” or Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Petroleum Operations pavilion, which consists of photo archives and miniature models of drilling equipment that tell aspects of the company’s early history. As for the Postal Pavilion, it reviewed aspects of the history of postal services in the UAE, such as stamps and postcards of different shapes, sizes and categories. That the Abu Dhabi government had its own postal services since early January of the same year.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi