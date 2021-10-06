by Lisaandra Paraguassu

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Covid’s CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), said on Wednesday that at least 40 people must be indicted in his report, who will have requests for investigation sent to the Attorney General’s Office. and lower courts, in the case of those who do not have privileged jurisdiction.

According to Renan, 36 people are already listed as investigated in the CPI report.

At the beginning of this Wednesday’s meeting at the CPI, the reporter informed that businessmen Marcos Tolentino and Danilo Trento, involved in the case of Need Medicines and the Indian vaccine Covaxin, also businessman Otávio Fakhoury, and blogger Allan dos Santos also became investigated.

Fakhoury is accused of funding the spread of false news about the pandemic, including suspicions about vaccines and the defense of the so-called “covid kit” — effective drugs touted by President Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters as a miracle cure for the disease. Allan dos Santos, one of the biggest online voices of pocketnarismo, is being investigated for the creation and propagation of false news, and is already the target of two investigations in the Federal Supreme Court.

“Being in the relationship as investigated is a good sign for these people to be held accountable,” said Renan.

Among those indicted must include, as the senator has already stated, Bolsonaro himself, in at least one crime, malfeasance. The president’s responsibility for not carrying out the investigation into irregularities in the attempt to acquire Covaxin must be pointed out.

The senator will present his report on the 19th, and the expectation is that the vote at the CPI will take place on the 20th.

Among the measures to be proposed by the rapporteur is the creation of a special pension to be paid by the Brazilian State to children who were orphaned by Covid-19 and to include the disease in the list of those that can be used as justification for granting a pension for invalidity.

“We are also going to hold the State responsible. We are going to create, within the fiscal responsibility, a pension for orphans, a special pension, and we are going to include Covid among the illnesses that allow the examination for disability retirement,” he said.

