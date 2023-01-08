A 7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Pacific state of Vanuatu late Sunday, according to what the US Geological Survey announced, triggering a tsunami warning in the region.
The earthquake occurred at approximately 11:30 local time (12:30 GMT) at a depth of only 27 km, according to the institute, and 25 km from the village of Port Olry.
The Hawaii Tsunami Warning Center said, “Tsunami waves of 0.3 to 1 meter above the tide level are possible in some of the coasts of Vanuatu.”
He added that waves of less than 30 cm are possible in New Caledonia and the Solomon Islands.
Vanuatu is located in the Pacific “Ring of Fire” where tectonic plates collide and is subject to frequent seismic and volcanic activity.
In November, the neighboring Solomon Islands, north of Vanuatu, were hit by a strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake, although there were no reports of injuries or major damage.
Witnesses reported violent shaking that caused objects to fall to the ground and caused power outages in parts of the capital, Honiara.
And declared a state of alert in the coastal areas of Vanuatu and neighboring Papua New Guinea, in anticipation of tsunami waves that may reach a height of 30 cm.
