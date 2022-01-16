Lovers of two wheels but above all collectors and wealthy enthusiasts, from the world of auctions comes a truly rare gem: a Ducati 916 SPA ready to change owner. In fact, there are only 54 copies of this limited series created by the Borgo Panigale house and one of these is on auction through the specialized site Bring a Trailer. The Bolognese two-wheeler is perfectly preserved and original in all its components, with only one owner who has driven and kept it from 1996 to today.

It is a special version of the classic Ducati 916, with the acronym of this Limited Edition which stands for Sport Production America. The differences from the standard 916 lie first of all in the engine, which was for the SPA a 955 cc Desmoquattro L-twin liquid-cooled with six-speed gearbox instead of a 916cc L-twin that normally fitted the stock bike. The differences did not end there, however. Starting with the presence of a Termignoni carbon two-pipe exhaust system. The rims are Marchesini 17-inch, with gold finish wrapped in this case by Dunlop Sportmax Q3 + tires with sizes of 120/70 at the front and 180/55 at the rear. The suspension of the 43mm inverted Showa fork is adjustable, as is the Öhlins monoshock.

The livery is in the classic Ducati red, with the Bolognese brand logos in white as well as the tail. Some gold finishes embellish the trellis structure while the front fender is in carbon fiber. Several customized elements such as the single-seat saddle, the single-sided swingarm and the modified ECU chip. The presence of several carbon fiber elements and the reduction in displacement for homologation in the United States lowered the weight of the bike to just 194.59 kg. Almost 13,000 kilometers are marked on the odometer. The owner, however, announced that he had carried out a complete service in 2021, during which he replaced the timing belt, washed the injectors, changed the oil and cleaned the fuel tank. This Ducati 916 SPA is for sale in California, and the purchase also includes two keys, original documents, replaced parts, new wheel kit, Brembo front brake calipers, tools and title of first owner of the bike. At the moment the asking price is around 30,000 euros but we are sure that by the end of the auction the valuation will be much higher.