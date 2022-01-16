They were teammates from 2015 to 2018, but they shared decades of Formula 1. They are Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel, protagonists of the growth of Ferrari after Alonso. The Finn praised the Aston Martin driver both from a human and a professional point of view.

“We are talking about a great man. We’ve always had a good relationship, and him he had a very particular way of working. It’s not that he worked harder than the others, and it’s not a matter of working hard or not. And what does it mean to work hard? I did my job, and when I was happy with it, I leftRaikkonen told the podcast Beyond The Grid. “People believe that if one stops in the pits a lot, then he works a lot. Everyone has their own method, and Seb wasn’t like that“.

“Does Vettel believe he has failed at Ferrari? We run to win, e if we don’t win it’s a bit of a failure, especially when you are in a team that wants to excel. But I don’t mean it in a negative sense. There can be countless reasons for the results, ”continued the 2007 world champion“. “At the time of Ferrari, Seb and I were very close and therefore we were able to spend time together outside the races. But I must say that I also had an excellent relationship with Giovinazzi: we were teammates in Alfa Romeo for three years, plus he was in Ferrari when I was there, and therefore we already knew each other. He and Vettel have been my closest teammates in my career“.