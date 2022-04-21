Alessandro Carletti was famous for being the bassist of DNA, the Italian cover band of Pink Floyd: the moved goodbye of friends

A bitter Easter for music lovers, especially rock and Pink Floyd’s unique melodies. Alessandro Carletti, historical bassist of DNA, the Italian cover band of the famous British group, died at the age of 51 after having struggled for a long time with a bad disease that in the end left him no way out. His friends and colleagues of the group thought of giving the sad announcement.

A passion for musicthat of Alessandro, so strong that it was also transmitted by him to the many fans who followed him and his band with deep love.

In the past Alessandro Carletti had also been part of other tribute bands, such as i Live Killer (tribute to Queen) ei PetePhil (tribute to Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins).

But it is undoubtedly with the cover band of Pink Floyd which has achieved the greatest success. DNAthis is the name of the group.

In recent years Alessandro Carletti has had to put everything aside, his love for music and also his work as a programmer at TeamSystem in Pesaro, due to bad disease that hit him and with which he had to fight.

Despite his courage and his will to live, in the end he had to give up last April 17, right on the day of Easter. The solemn funeral then took place on Tuesday 19 April in the Church of Sant’Andrea Apostolo in Castelferretti.

The moving farewell to Alessandro Carletti

Dozens of messages appeared on social networks after the news of the musician’s death. The one written and published by his friends and fellow adventurers in the magical world of music is particularly striking.

Paolo Fiorini, Gianni Zitti, David Mancinelli, Marco Mannini, Daniela Canova, Nunzia Senigagliesi and Robertino Riminucci, or the members of the group with whom he toured Italy to play, they wrote:

When a friend leaves us, the images, sounds, words, gestures of what we shared with him remain. In part, in a small way, they relieve the pain that paralyzes us, takes our breath away.