Carol Maltesi, the motive for the murder and the fundraising

Davide Fontana killed Carol Maltesi out of jealousy. The homicidal madness is triggered after Carol’s call with her ex, father of her son, at the end of which the young woman would have decided to move to Verona to rejoin the six year old child. Hence Fontana’s fear of no longer having control over her Carol, for which she had left her partner, and her violent reaction from her: the man started hitting her with a hammer to death. her.

It all happened during shooting a hard video that the two were shooting in Carol’s apartment on the morning of January 10th. She was covered in a sack over her face and tied to the bedroom lap dance pole. The prosecutor of Busto Arsizio, Carlo Alberto Lafiandra, asked for the renewal of the custody in prison for Davide Fontana, who killed and cut up Carol, and then threw her body on a cliff in the Brescia valleys. Meanwhile, continue the fundraising started by rapper Shade and by Carol’s friends in favor of her orphaned son. The money raised has exceeded the threshold of 5,000 euros.

