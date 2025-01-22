Aleksandre Topuria is less than a month away from debuting in the world’s largest mixed martial arts (MMA) company, the UFC, on February 8 at the company’s 312th event. The Hispanic-Georgian had had the contract signed for a year, but for various reasons he has not been able to make his debut until now. For years people have been warning about the level of Ilia Topuria’s brother. Both his brother and UFC fighters who have gone to train with them assure that the level is real.

One of those who has spoken out about this has been the UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili, who has trained with the Topuria brothers on many occasions, because all three come from Georgia. Well, Dvalishvili himself was asking about Aleksandre after his fight at UFC 311, where defended his belt champion against Umar Nurmagomedov.

«I can’t say if he is better than Ilia but is better than me», he blurted out between laughs at the press conference. Although they would never face each other since they are friends, these statements are interesting to say the least, since Dvalishvili is the champion of the division in which El Conquistador (nickname by which Aleksandre Topuria is known) fights, the bantamweight (135 pounds or 61.2 kilos). Furthermore, they are not opinions born of affection, but they are supported in the training sessions they have had together.

The Georgian also mentioned that I would travel to Australia to support him in his debut against Cody Haddon. After this, Dvalishvili also commented in various interviews that after UFC 312 he would travel to Spain to rest with the Topuria brothers. Without a doubt, if Aleksandre wins, the potential of MMA would once again be evident not only in Spain, but also in Georgia, which already has two champions.









Nevertheless, the fight is not easy for the Hispanic-Georgian, because the trip to Australia is very hard, as is the weight cut he will have to make. In addition, they will fight against the local team, which always represents an extra difficulty. However, Aleksandre Topuria himself revealed to this newspaper that neither the rival nor the weight of his surname puts pressure on him: “What pressure should I have? I’m here to enjoyto do what I like, so I plan to do the same thing within the UFC, do what I have done all my life, fight and enjoy it, make money and make my people enjoy it,” he declared.