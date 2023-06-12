Businesses today conduct much of their operations through social and digital platforms. Companies like Oktopost (oktopost.com) give them the tools they need to market and advertise on social media more effectively, while ecommerce platforms allow for goods to be sold and shipped around the world.

However, the internet can be a treacherous place. Many brands have fallen foul of the fickle nature of their followers and found themselves involved in a social media crisis that can quickly get out of hand. How do major brands handle and manage these crises? Let’s find out.

Social Media Policies

Workplaces have policies for all kinds of things. There will be policies for things like dealing with customers, managing money, and taking inventory.

In today’s age, one of the most important policies a business can have is a social media policy. This is a document that sets out all of the rules and requirements employees must follow when managing company social media accounts. The policy will state what can be said, what can’t be said, and clearly outline the behaviour and conduct that is expected of them.

The key to managing social media crises is to stop them from happening in the first place, and the most effective way to do so is to have a comprehensive social media policy in place. However, nobody is infallible, and sometimes mistakes can happen. If a crisis was to occur, how do major brands and companies handle it? Find out below.

Remove the Material in Question

The first and most obvious step is to remove the offending post. This must be done at once, and the content should be removed from all company social channels. While it’s highly likely that other internet users will have taken screenshots to preserve the mistake, removing it from company profiles is paramount.

Issue an Apology

The next thing major companies do during a social media crisis is to issue a frank and sincere apology. In this apology, it’s important that the brand shoulders all of the blame and takes full responsibility. Any attempts to deflect or excuse will not go down well and will only make things much worse. The situation should be explained, and the company should confirm that it understands it was unacceptable and that changes will be made moving forward.

Respond to Comments

During a social media crisis, companies should also attempt to engage with followers and commenters. This can be an effective way of rebuilding brand trust and reputation, as consumers value brands who respond to them and communicate.

However, this should only be done where appropriate, and it’s imperative that companies monitor what they say, as these are often highly sensitive situations that can easily be made worse.

Identify What Went Wrong

Perhaps the most important part of a social media crisis is using it as an opportunity to learn and grow. Companies will use such an incident as a chance to review their social media policy and identify where things went wrong. In doing so, they can ensure the same mistake never happens again in the future.

Conclusion

A social media crisis can be catastrophic. However, major companies need to know how to deal with them and must be able to come out the other side with as little damage as possible.