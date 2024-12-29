Dozens of people gathered this Sunday on the walkway renamed as Solidarity Bridgewhich connects the district of La Torre with the neighborhood of Sant Marcel·lí, in the city of Valenciafor honor the victims of DANA of last October 29 that hit some provinces of Spain and claim that “They are not numbers, but people with a name”.

In these terms, one of the organizers of the tribute, Meri García, stated this Sunday in statements to the media, who highlighted that they carried out this act, since “no institution deigns to do so“.

Likewise, he has stressed that his purpose “is not to demonstrate” because all protests of this type “have some political connotation“: “We are apolitical, we do not want those types of demonstrations. “We want to be with the families, that’s what we need.”

After the reading of the manifesto, the anthem of the Valencian Community was played to “vindicate those murdered.” Likewise, photographs of some of the victims have been posted to claim that “they are not numbers, but people with a name.” “There is José; Raquel; my father, who is Felipe,” he explained, while urging that “they stop saying that there are 223 victims and they begin to say who they are“. “That is what the families want, that a proper tribute be paid to them,” he stated.

In this sense, he has denounced that the funeral mass in memory of the victims of the storm – held in the Valencia Cathedral on December 9 – It was “a joke” and “a political facelift”. “I stayed outside with my ticket in my hand,” he stressed.

“No one received us”

When asked about the response they were given in the Congress of Deputies on December 12 – when they registered the more than 65,000 signatures collected on Change.org asking for justice and demanding an investigative commission -, Meri García regretted that “no one” received them and has highlighted that “it has already been seen that they don’t care”. “We continue collecting signatures. Everyone who wants to sign can continue doing so on Change.org and we will go to Congress again,” he said.

“It’s not worth it if they tell us that it’s a catastrophe and that’s it. No. What has happened? Have there been openings of dams? Have there not been? Who has moved them? What has happened? That’s what families need to know, that’s why we want this commission of inquiry“, he concluded.

“Wipe away tears”

For her part, another of the organizers, Yolanda Garrido, thanked the attendees his participation in the tribute both to the relatives of the deceased because “they have made the effort to wipe their tears” and go “to honor the families” and to those who “simply” have gone “to support.”

Yolanda Garrido has emphasized that this event “is not any political congregation.” In this regard, he stressed that those affected by DANA “are tired of being separatedthat they play with them, that they do not honor the relatives as they deserve, because they do not give them a face and they deceive with the number of victims.

“Today, the 29th, two months ago since the flood that we don’t know who caused it and murdered all our families. Today we are going to honor all our relatives and every 29th we are going to get together and honor those who are not here. They are not going to divide us, they are not going to divide us into political parties,” he stressed.

Along these lines, they have expressed that they are “fed up” that “two months have passed since the tragedy and still without solutions“, while all the politicians “are on vacation and enjoying dinners with their entire family.” “That family that has been taken from us,” he lamented.

“Much more united”

One of those attending the tribute was Ana Minguet, an affected resident of Sedaví, who expressed that, in her opinion, the citizens “They should be much more united and not so diversified.” “Although we are going to a demonstration, it does not mean that we do not have the pain of losses,” he defended.





Likewise, another affected neighbor from the same municipality, María Gascón, has stressed that the The only help received “is that of the people”: “It wasn’t just that night, it was waking up the next day and seeing that no one was coming.”

Regarding this Sunday’s event in which it has been renamed as Solidarity Bridge to the walkway that connects the district of La Torre with the neighborhood of Sant Marcel·lí, has considered that it is a recognition “by the people”but that the situation “is not going to gain visibility.”

Subsequently, both residents of Sedaví have indicated that they will attend the demonstration that is being held this Sunday in Valencia to demand the resignation of president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazónfor his management before DANA. “We think that everyone is inept,” declared María Gascón.

Another citizen, Amparo, stressed that she attended this event because “they deserve it” and he has stated that there “there is no need for the King, nor Sánchez, nor Mazón, nor anyone.” “What you have to do here is row for the town and less politicking, since all they do is persuade the people. This bridge is pure gold,” he stressed.