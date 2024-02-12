The manufacturer of the Hot chip challenge, an extremely spicy tortilla chip, is ceasing sales in the EU. The reason: the chip is so hot that it can be harmful to health, and can therefore no longer be sold. In September last year, a similar product was removed from the shelves in the US when a 14-year-old boy died after eating a chip.
