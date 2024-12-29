It may be that with a microphone in his hand Laporta feels unbeatable and that with his verbal incontinence he blew up the script planned for the Barça 125th Anniversary Gala, which included an eight-minute video reviewing the best of the club’s prolific history and which could not be broadcast due to lack of time, despite its high production cost of one million euros. Maybe, as Evarist Murtra says, he hugs like no one knows how to do in Barcelona and empathizes with Pedrerol about the size of their plump bellies. He may have fallen out with three legends of Barcelona fans like Messi, Koeman and But what cannot be swallowed is the new commission that Mr. Darren Dein is going to receive for an intermediation between FC Barcelona and Nike, who have known each other at the negotiating table since 1998, when they sealed their first commercial agreement. . No one in their right mind can believe that for all this they can take 3% of the one thousand seven hundred million agreed upon (1,400 fixed, plus 300 variable). No matter how much the payment of the amount is divided equally between the two parties. Not even Sala i Martín can believe it, who on this occasion avoided intervening in the delegates’ assembly, as had happened in the previous one, hiding in the neighboring rooms of the member service office. And it won’t be the first time that Mr. Dein gets a good pinch. He already did it by sponsoring the shirt and the name of the remodeled stadium. To the anger of the vice president of marketing, the music promoter Juli Guiu, who has since distanced himself from Joan Laporta.

For some time now, everything at Barça is decided as an act of faith, given the lack of transparency that the happy confidentiality clauses force you to do. The commissioner is summoned electronically to give the green light to a contract for which he does not know a single number. Just like players are signed without knowing if they will be able to be registered. Tomorrow the deadline to register Dani Olmo again closes, and if the lever of the VIP boxes at the Camp Nou or the management endorsement do not remedy it, he will become a free agent. To make matters worse, it is not known when the transfer from Montjuïc to Spotify Camp Nou will begin. From the optimistic forecasts of Vice President Elena Fort to it is not known when. Which suggests that things are more for next season than for the current one. It’s all a matter of believing the word of the president, who is too given to uttering half-truths, while he balances tightrope walking on the wire.