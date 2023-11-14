Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 18:59



A three-year-old boy was injured this Tuesday afternoon when he was hit by a vehicle on Cartagena de Los Narejos Avenue, in Los Alcázares. According to the Emergency Coordination Center 112 of the Region of Murcia, the car injured the minor, who bled from the mouth and face, and his mother, who was hit in the leg.

A Local Police patrol from the Los Alcázares City Council and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) from the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061 traveled to the scene of the events. The doctors treated the minor and transferred him to the Los Arcos hospital. Mar Menor with multiple contusions.