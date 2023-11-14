













‘Xbox fans and physical fans, stay tuned to this space for a formal announcement. It’s going to be a pretty busy week..’ It is read in the Larian Studios post about Baldur’s Gate 3. So this week we will surely know when it arrives on the Xbox family consoles.

As for the physical format, it will surely be to the taste of many. After all, since its releases on PC and PS5 can only be seen digitally. Perhaps the launch in this format will be at the same time as on Xbox. This way you can take advantage of having the physical edition available for each console.

Larian also took the opportunity to talk about his multiple nominations at The Game Awards. They said he is very proud of what they have accomplished with Baldur’s Gate 3. They also mentioned that they won’t talk about their next game, as they first want to see how far their ‘little niche RPG’ will go. Have you already played it?

What is Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an RPG created by Larian Studios. This one borrows a lot of elements from the board game. Dungeons and Dragons and takes us into an adventure full of fantasy. What critics applaud most about him is the agency he gives to players.

Source: Larian Studios.

The story can take many very different paths thanks to different decisions the player can make. It also has a quite interesting story that takes you deeper thanks to its characters who are very well written. Does it catch your attention?

