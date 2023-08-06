Two Libyan political analysts monitor what is behind this “surprising” result, and its repercussions on the fate of the road map approved by the State Council with the House of Representatives regarding the formation of a new government and election laws after Al-Mishri’s departure.

In the first round, Al-Mashri got 49 votes, and Takala got 39 votes, out of 129 votes, while candidate Naima Al-Hami got 4 votes, and candidate Naji Mokhtar got 36 votes, and two members voted with two blank papers, then in the second round 67 members voted for Takala against 62 votes for Mishri.

The Office of the Presidency of the State Council is elected once a year, and the office consists of a president, a first deputy representing the south of the country, and a second deputy representing the east, while the president and the council’s rapporteur are from the west, according to the internal regulations of the State Council.

Administratively, Libya consists of 3 regions or regions, which are Tripolitania in the west, Cyrenaica in the east, and Fezzan in the south.

The political career of Takala

Muhammad Moftah Muhammad Takala, born in 1966.

He holds a Ph.D. in computer network engineering from the Technical University of Budapest, Hungary, and worked as a computer maintenance engineer at the Leptis Cement Factory in 1986.

He went through academic work, from teaching assistant, to dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Al-Marqab University.

He began his political career in October 2011, following the widespread protests that toppled the regime of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in the same year, with his work as a member of the local council in the city of Al-Khums, then in 2012 he became a member of the General National Congress that ruled the country at the time.

In 2016, he became a member of the State Council, which is an advisory body, and became a member of its dialogue committee. He was also a member of the Libyan National Dialogue Forum, which was formed in 2020 with the aim of developing a road map out of the crisis of political division in the country.

Bear support

It was reported that Takala obtained the support of parties close to the outgoing prime minister, Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba, in order to win against al-Mashri, who took a position in favor of forming a new unified government, which al-Dabaiba rejects, according to what sources told Sky News Arabia.

Al-Mashri directed explicit criticism of al-Dabaiba during the past period, and also agreed with the House of Representatives regarding the road map that leads to elections, at a time when al-Dabaiba announced in his last government meeting that he would not accept the formation of a new government or a new transitional phase before the elections.

Al-Dabaiba has refused to hand over power since February 2022, the date on which the House of Representatives elected a new government headed by Fathi Bashagha. Al-Dabaiba requires elections to be held first, while he faces accusations that he seeks to thwart any step leading to elections.

incomplete win

However, this does not mean that Dabaiba’s scheme was completely successful, as indicated by former Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hassan Al-Saghir.

This is due to the fact that the matter depends on the extent of Takala’s ability to undo the steps that Al-Mashri took regarding approving the formation of a new government, and agreeing with the House of Representatives on the road map for the elections.

Also, Takala’s victory, Al-Saghir continues, came by only five votes; This means that a large bloc is still with al-Mashri and against al-Dabaiba’s tendencies.

Battle of “breaking bones”

Despite this, Al-Mashri’s loss represents a great “surprise” by all accounts, in the words of political researcher Muhammad Qashout.

In his opinion, this loss is one of the reasons for the support that al-Dabaiba receives from the currents of political Islam, headed by the Mufti of the terrorist Brotherhood organization in Libya, Sadiq al-Ghariani, who succeeded in overthrowing al-Mashri and his movement.

Al-Mashri tried to adapt to local and regional changes, such as the convergence of views between the governments of Egypt and Turkey, while Dabaiba focused his efforts on thwarting any agreement between the House of Representatives and the state, according to Qashout.