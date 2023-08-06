Electricity | In electricity contracts, it’s worth paying attention to the details now: The monthly fee can be up to half of the bill

Electricity companies also compete for customers with monthly contract payments and margins charged for exchange-traded electricity. When electricity is cheap, the share of these two in the electricity bill can be significant.

Multi the household has paid a moderate price for electricity this year after changing its electricity contract to exchange electricity during the energy crisis.

Exchange electricity has been really cheap, especially in the summer. At the beginning of August, the average daily price including taxes has been less than 2.5 cents per kilowatt hour. For comparison: in the cheapest fixed-term contracts on the market, the price is now just under eight cents per kilowatt hour.

Electronic exchange in Nordpool on top of the hourly exchange price, electricity companies charge consumers a monthly fee and a marginal price based on consumption in exchange electricity contracts. An observant electricity user can get additional savings by comparing the prices of the two at different companies.

Monthly fee applies almost without exception to all types of electricity contracts, while the margin is only a “specialty” of exchange electricity contracts.

The Energy Agency from maintaining price comparison service it turns out that the monthly fees charged by the companies vary from less than one euro to almost six euros. In addition, the two companies do not charge a monthly fee at all during the first six months of the contract.

Especially in high-rise buildings that consume very little electricity, the share of the monthly payment in the total bill may now be large, even more than half of the electricity bill. Especially in these types of households, it is worth checking exactly what kind of monthly fee your electricity company charges.

In electrically heated ones in detached houses with a stock exchange electricity contract, the marginal price charged by the company is often more significant than the monthly payment. According to the Energy Agency’s service, the price of the margin varies for different companies from 0.38 cents to even 1.59 cents per kilowatt hour.

On the cheapest exchange electricity days of the summer, the margin’s share of the electricity bill can therefore be even higher than the price of the exchange electricity itself.

Although the sums per consumed kilowatt hour are small, on an annual level the margin can be up to hundreds of euros from the electricity bill. For example, with a typical annual consumption of 20,000 kilowatt hours for an electrically heated detached house, the most expensive marginal prices bring a reduction of more than 300 euros.

With the calculator below, you can try for yourself how the marginal price can affect your own annual bill.