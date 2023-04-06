La Spezia – Gianni Morandi and Gianmaria, and again Cristina D’Avena together with the Gem Boy, Emis Killa and Daniele Silvestri. These are the artists who, between July and August, they will perform in Piazza Europa in La Spezia. If already in 2022, after the stop due to the pandemic, live music had started off again in a big way, next summer in La Spezia it will not be outdone.

The first to make the people of La Spezia dance will be Emis Killa, who will stop in La Spezia on 11 July during his summer tour. “Go Gianni Go!” is, however, the title of the evening that on 14 July he will see Gianni Morandi take the stage in Piazza Europa. The eternal boy of the Italian song will entertain the audience with a special lineup in which the great classics of an endless repertoire will mix with traces of the new project “Evviva!”. Two days later, therefore, it will be the turn of Cristina D’Avena and the Gem Boys to take center stage by interpreting the most well-known television theme songs from cartoons. An amarcord moment to say goodbye to July and welcome the August shows. The penultimate appointment, scheduled for Thursday 10, will see Gianmaria as the protagonist. Fresh from his debut in Sanremo with the success of “Mostro”, the young singer from Vicenza will precede the final concert of the summer program by nine days, that of Daniele Silvestri. The singer-songwriter, who has already announced a sold-out event for May 19 in Rome, will include the La Spezia evening among the many events throughout Italy.

«It is a high-level review. – underlines the mayor Pierluigi Peracchini – This year we managed to bring in La Spezia guests of national importance. They are all great writers.” But, above all, performers who can touch the musical chords of a vast audience. He continues: «Programming is the result of the requests of our citizens. We talked to them and listened to them. An incredible variety of musical genres came out, which will entertain people of all ages ».

The concert programme, organized by the Municipality, will see the support not only of the Liguria Region but also of Iren. The head of communication of the company Paola Verri, present at the presentation press conference, spoke of precise choice: «Reinvesting in the area has been our goal ever since we arrived in La Spezia by acquiring Acam. Our belief is that investing in culture and sociability gives quality to our service, as it allows us to share values. After a few years, despite the difficult period of the pandemic, we have finally managed to go down this path”.