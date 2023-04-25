The Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesman added that the evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan are “complicated and require coordination between several agencies.”

The spokesman indicated that international efforts are continuing to launch a dialogue to reach a solution.

The spokesman’s statements came at a time when the Sudanese capital was marred by sporadic clashes, despite the truce between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, and mutual accusations between the two sides of violating it.

Meanwhile, the evacuation of foreign nationals continues by air and sea, as ships transport citizens of foreign countries from Port Sudan, which overlooks the Red Sea, while military and civilian transport planes evacuate foreigners from Khartoum Airport.

Reports indicated that a French ship had arrived at the port of Port Sudan, in eastern Sudan, to transport employees working for the World Food Program and UNICEF.

Ukraine also announced today the evacuation of 138 of its citizens from Sudan, including 35 women and 12 children.

It is scheduled to arrive this afternoon, Tuesday, at Beirut Airport, the first batch of Lebanese who were evacuated from Sudan, with the second batch arriving at midnight on Tuesday, Wednesday.

For its part, Britain announced the start of the process of evacuating its nationals from Sudan.

A group of Turkish citizens is expected to arrive in Istanbul today, after they were evacuated from Sudan in the past hours.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced the evacuation of 1,490 Turkish citizens, and that 640 of them had arrived in Ethiopia.