Enea Bastianini seems to see the light at the end of the tunnel: after missing two races due to a scapula injury sustained in the inaugural grand prix of the MotoGP season, the Ducati rider got back on the bike yesterday for a test at Misano. On the saddle of the Panigale V4S, Bastianini put her physical condition to the test, completing 10 laps and ending the day with positive sensations.

There are only a few days left before the departure for Spain, where the Jerez Grand Prix is ​​being held this weekend. On the Andalusian track, Enea will try to get back into action, but before lapping with the Desmosedici, he put his shoulder to the test with a road bike. The balance of the test was decidedly positive and the “Bestia” will fly to Jerez de la Frontera. There, on Thursday he will have to undergo a further medical check at the circuit which will determine his physical condition and whether or not he will take part in the race weekend.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Photo by: Ducati Racing

The last few weeks have been dedicated to the recovery of the right scapula, fractured in an accident during the Sprint Race in Portimao. An innocent Luca Marini hit his brand mate causing him to fall to the ground. While rolling in the gravel, Bastianini suffered a shoulder fracture. The injury didn’t require surgery, so the Ducati rider worked on recovery with rehabilitation.

A first check was scheduled before the Grand Prix of the Americas, but the conditions were not yet sufficient for him to race. Therefore Bastianini was forced to miss both the appointment of Termas de Rio Hondo, in Argentina immediately after Portimao, and that of Austin, where he had achieved success just last year. But now there is optimism and everything seems ready for a return to the track this weekend in Jerez.