Friday, June 2, 2023, 4:34 p.m.



Updated 4:47 p.m.

Around two o’clock in the afternoon a strong thunderclap announced the arrival of a waterspout to Alhama de Murcia. It began to rain heavily. In the center of the municipality, 25 liters per square meter were collected, while three kilometers away, on the Camino de los Tejares, this quantity reached 40 liters. The rain was also accompanied by hail and lightning, which left the local police station without telephone service.

One of the areas that accumulated the most water was the Ral crossing, a place where the water almost reached half a meter in height, leaving several vehicles disabled, the same ones that were assisted by the Local Police. At this point the water from the Don Diego boulevard and the urbanization itself converge.

The underground passage that gives access to the road that goes to the district of La Costera was flooded. The leaks also affected many residents, who struggled to remove the water that leaked into their garages. The police station itself reported that no other incidents were known.

The storm tank in the Ral area, with the capacity to accumulate more than 50,000 cubic meters of water, one hour after the strong downpour, had accumulated more than half its capacity and water continued to enter.