After fifteen years of discussion, the decision has been made: there will be a new pension system. But it almost went wrong at the last minute…
And there is a hot weekend ahead: both the VVD and the ChristenUnie are holding a party conference, where asylum is discussed. And that at a time when their cabinet has to come up with an asylum plan, while the parties are diametrically opposed.
We discuss it all in our Politics Close podcast, available on our site, at apple podcast and on Spotify. Presenter Thomas Brouwer in conversation with political reporters Tobias den Hartog and Laurens Kok.
