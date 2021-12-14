It was one of the big announcements on Monday night, in which Atresplayer Premium, Atresmedia’s payment platform, presented its news for next season. There will be new episodes of ‘One Step Forward’. But let’s not toss the bells on the fly. The series will be called ‘UPA Next’ and will be set at the Carmen Arranz academy, which was played by Lola Herrera, the most famous performing arts school on our television. And yes, it will feature “some of its most emblematic characters”, they add in the press release, but that does not mean that the uncle Robert (Miguel Ángel Muñoz), Lola (Beatriz Luengo), Silvia (Mónica Cruz) or Pedro (Pablo Puyol) will be part of the cast of this new installment of fiction. We will have to wait for it to be confirmed which actors will be part of this batch of episodes.

The new chapters will be produced by Atresmedia Televisión in collaboration with The Mediapro Studio, and revive, in a new season, the plots starring students and teachers who made this Antena 3 series a true fan phenomenon and its actors, idols of a generation of young people.

‘A step forward’ was a revolution in the panorama of Spanish series with the introduction of the musical genre in fiction. The series, which was broadcast in Germany, Serbia, Italy and France and crossed the pond, remained in broadcast from 2002 to 2005, with an average of 3.6 million viewers obtained over 6 seasons and with episodes that exceeded the 4.7 million followers.