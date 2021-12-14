Car manufacturers Toyota and Lexus are changing course and will introduce dozens of electric models on the market in the coming years. That revealed the big boss of the Toyota group, President Akio Toyoda, in a surprisingly spectacular way during a livestream.











During his speech, the CEO did not unveil a single study model for a future battery-powered Toyota, but almost thirty (!) different concept cars appeared on the screen. Such a big reveal is rare in the car world at all, but certainly with the usually so conservative company from Japan, this deluge of new models is considered a landslide. The fact that Asian car brands are switching to electric models is not very surprising in itself. After all, other large concerns such as Volkswagen, Ford and Mercedes are already working on this. If Toyota (still the world’s largest car maker) wants to continue to count on the global stage, the company cannot be left behind. But the way Toyota and Lexus approach it is downright striking. Firstly, the scale is enormous: before the year 2030, the brands want to have thirty battery-electric models in their showrooms. The company says it will allocate around 31 billion euros for this.

The Toyota bZ4X will be launched next year. © Toyota



The rigorous turnaround is also remarkable because the Japanese brands stubbornly stuck to hybrid power for years. This technique, in which a regular petrol or diesel car is made slightly more efficient thanks to an electric motor, has long been seen by Toyota as the solution to reduce global CO2 emissions. Meanwhile, the company offered no significant electric alternatives, unlike the competition.

More bZ models

The immense offensive that Akio Toyoda conjured up from his top hat should therefore ensure that Toyota and Lexus will count in the world of electric cars in the foreseeable future. The group puts the power on full, so to speak; next year (as is known) the fully electric bZ4X will be the first to appear in the showroom, while other models will follow quickly.

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda in front of a whole collection of newly unveiled (electric) study models. © Toyota



Toyota is already showing a total of five bZ models. These cars, whose letters in the type designation stand for ‘beyond Zero‘, are all fully electric. Judging by the photos, Toyota is also working on a sedan in addition to the bZ4X (a medium-sized family SUV) that resembles a modernized Prius in appearance. A ‘Compact SUV’ in the spirit of the current CH-R is also in the pipeline, Toyota is showing a ‘Large SUV’ and a ‘Small Crossover’ is on the way. The latter is very similar to the recently unveiled Aygo X, which gives the impression that Toyota is coming with a very compact electric model. About that car, CEO Akio Toyoda reveals that he will be particularly economical with energy: “A large battery pack makes small models too heavy and too expensive, so he must be economical.”

Strangely enough, Toyota does not yet make any firm statements about which bZ models will actually appear on the Dutch market. When asked, the Dutch importer informs our car editors that ‘the bZ4X in Europe will be accompanied by a battery-electric compact crossover’ and that Toyota ‘is going to do it big’.

At the front are the five intended Toyota bZ models, in the middle four (possible) future cars from Lexus, and at the back a whole range of Toyota adventure concepts. © Toyota



Everything on batteries

This is also apparent from the whole series of study models that were presented outside the bZ label during Akio Toyoda’s live stream. The presentation room contains the most diverse battery ideas; from a large pick-up (important for Toyota, including in the American market) to a tiny electric sports coupé and from a compact all-terrain vehicle to a self-driving bus for the city. It’s all there and everything runs on batteries. Each and every one of the concept cars also looks surprisingly realistic; as if they could hit the road with a few subtle adjustments.

It is already known that Toyota wants to put them into production for a number of vehicles: the company already announced in 2019 that the self-driving e-Palette would come into action during the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which continued in a much slimmed-down form due to corona. At first sight, the van, which can be used for passenger transport or as a delivery service, for example, appears ready to get started. Furthermore, it is still unclear what Toyota wants to say with this entire fleet of study models; the company may use this to gauge the reactions of the general public, in order to make a decision about actual series production at a later date.

The new RZ450e is the first Lexus to be electric-only. © Toyota



Lexus: fully electric by 2030

Between all the colorful violence of Toyota is also the necessary news from luxury brand Lexus. The most tangible news is the RZ450e, which was recently announced but is now on full display for the first time. This will be the first Lexus developed from the ground up as an electric car; it stands on the same underbody as the Toyota bZ4X, but is expected to be a size larger and equipped with more expensive extras and more luxurious materials. When the RZ450e will go on sale and what its performance will be, remains a mystery for now.

What is clear is that this car is the beginning of a future in which the Lexus brand will become fully electric. A full lineup of battery-electric cars is to be in place by 2030, so that Lexus buyers in Europe, North America and China will no longer be able to purchase a new fuel-powered model. In other parts of the world, for example because the charging network there is not yet sufficient to switch to electric, Lexus will pull the plug from its fuel cars by 2035 at the latest.

From super-fast sports cars to large SUVs: if it is up to Lexus, all these new – electric – models belong in the ‘showroom of the future’. © Toyota



Against the Tesla Roadster

In addition to the RZ, Lexus also shares a photo with many more study models of the luxury brand. There are no fewer than twelve in total and there are still a huge variety of models. Based on this collection, Lexus is not only working on a very large electric SUV, but also on a sports car, a convertible and a smaller city car (like the current CT200h).

CEO Akio Toyoda talks about his dreamed ‘showroom of the future’. Finally, his particular focus is on a spectacularly contoured Lexus sports coupe called the Sports Battery EV. “This model symbolizes the future of our brand. This car will be able to go about 700 kilometers per charge and accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in about two seconds.” For now it sounds like distant future, but it sounds like the big boss of Lexus is dreaming of a sports car that can make a fist against the already announced Tesla Roadster. Tesla boss Elon Musk previously promised comparable performance for his sporty top model.

After Ford, Tesla, Hummer and Rivian, among others, Toyota is also working on an electric pick-up. This concept car is one of many ideas for future Toyota models. © Toyota





