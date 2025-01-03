A spectacular path that crosses the Picos de Europa, perfect to do (at least) once in your life.

In the heart of the Picos de Europa, between mountainous landscapes and a history that dates back to past centuries, is the Senda del Arcediano. This path, steeped in tradition, crosses impressive natural landscapes that invite walkers to explore one of the most emblematic environments in Spain. Its route links the towns of Amieva, in Asturias, with Valdeón, in Castilla y León, and has become a reference for hiking lovers seeking to delve into the historical richness of this region.

The origin of the Senda del Arcediano is linked to the traditional use of mountain roads as communication routes. For centuries, it was used to connect the two slopes of the Picos de Europa, allowing the passage of goods and people at a time when isolation marked the daily life of rural communities. Its name refers to the figure of the archdeacon of Villaviciosa, who, according to tradition, was a promoter of this road to facilitate transit between the valleys.

The trail extends for approximately 21 kilometers and lasts 6.5 hours, with a route that offers a combination of natural landscapes and elements of historical interest. This path allows you to enter the Picos de Europa from a unique perspective, crossing mountains, forests and towns that preserve the essence of times past.

The usual starting point is the town of Amieva, in Asturias, where the ascent begins. During the journey, hikers come across vestiges of old cobblestone paths, constructions that testify to the passage of generations that used this route as the main axis of communication. The path crosses hills and plains that offer panoramic views of the Picos de Europa, combining the harshness of the terrain with the serenity of the panorama.

One of the highlights of the tour is its geographical diversity. Along the route, you will travel through terrain that varies from lush beech groves to more arid and rocky areas. These variations not only enrich the hiker’s experience, but also reflect the ecological complexity of the Picos de Europa, home to fauna and flora adapted to the extreme conditions of the mountains.





The Arcediano Path allows you to explore some of the most representative ecosystems in the area. In the initial sections, beech forests predominate, with trees that rise towards the sky and form a natural dome that filters the light. These serve as a refuge for species such as wild boar, roe deer and fox, which inhabit the region in relative tranquility.

As the trail advances towards the highest areas, the enclave transforms. Hikers can see high mountain meadows, dotted with wildflowers in spring and summer, and lichen-covered rocks that reveal the purity of the air. It is also common to see birds of prey such as the golden eagle or the griffon vulture, which fly over the peaks in search of food. This constant change in the environment means that each section of the route offers a different experience.

The highest point is the Los Pandos hill, more than 1,200 meters above sea level. From there, the views encompass the mountainous reliefs and the surrounding valleys, providing a privileged perspective of the immensity of the Picos de Europa. This place marks the transition to the Leonese side of the route, where the landscape descends towards the meadows and villages that make up the Valdeón valley.

The final stretch of the Senda del Arcediano takes walkers to the Valdeón valley, in the province of León. This enclave, known for its beauty and its connection with the Picos de Europa National Park, is a position of interest both for its landscape environment and its cultural wealth. The small towns that are part of the valley, such as Posada de Valdeón, preserve traditional architecture that reflects the adaptation of its inhabitants to mountain conditions.





The Cares River, which runs through the valley, adds a scenic component to the end of the itinerary. Its crystalline waters flow between mountains, forming one of the most characteristic river systems in the region. This river also connects with other trails of interest, such as the popular Ruta del Cares, which makes the Valdeón valley a strategic point for lovers of hiking and nature tourism.

At the end, the legacy of the Archdeacon Path remains in the memory of those who travel it, not only for the landscapes it crosses, but also for the feeling of having followed in the footsteps of those who, centuries ago, found on this path a way of overcome the barriers imposed by the mountain. With each step, its place as one of the treasures of the Picos de Europa is reaffirmed and as an invitation to explore the wonders that this region offers.