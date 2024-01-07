Meloni-Schlein TV duel: Vespa, Mentana, Sky, Berlinguer and Merlino are candidates

Even before the television duel between Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein, the duel between televisions begins to win the match. Corriere della Sera writes: “To Bruno Vespa, very determined to make his candidacy count as the first, to Giuseppe De Bellis, director of Sky Tg24, and to Enrico Mentanadirector of Tg La7, are added Myrta Merlino, with provocation on female representation – «Three women: we would change the world with just one image» -, Bianca Berlinguerwith a more prudent approach, and also Tg5, for which Mediaset comes forward with a formal note”.

As Corriere della Sera explains, “the date of the face-to-face meeting could be at the beginning of April, i.e. immediately before the level playing field kicks in”. We also wonder “about the type of format, a debate with cross-examination between the opponents or a more staid sequence of questions addressed to the two leaders by the moderator, the discussion is just beginning”.

For the Corriere della Sera, Myrta Merlin she is sure: «I would like a debate on the American model, which valorises ideas and compresses the space for controversy. It would be a leap of maturity for our political class.” Bianca Berlinguer, however, would see it differently: «I prefer cross-examination, otherwise what kind of confrontation would it be? And then in Italy we don't have a proven formula like in America.”

