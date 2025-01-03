ABC Cultural
number 1646
ABC Cultural starts the year with a powerful number. Among other contents, we tour, in the company of Laura García Lorca, the exhibition ‘Lorca and the archive: memory in motion’; we analyze the latest novel by the British Jonathan Coe; and the Herralde Prize; We interviewed Andrés Perruca, member of the cult musical group El Niño Gusano; and we explore the dialogue that the British sculptor Tony Gragg establishes with the ancient spaces of the Baths of Diocletian. Happy 2025!
ABC’s cultural supplement opens its pages with an extensive tour of the exhibition ‘Lorca and the archive: memory in motion’, recently inaugurated at the Federico García Lorca Center in Granada. The poet’s niece and director of the foundation that guards his legacy,…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#García #Lorca #unpublished #documents
Leave a Reply