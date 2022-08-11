A fire broke out this Thursday afternoon aboard the yacht Aria SF, 45 meters long, which was anchored in Cala Saona, on the west coast of Formentera (Balearic Islands), as reported by Salvamento Marítimo. There were seven crew members and nine passengers on the ship, all unharmed.

Initially, crew members stayed on board trying to put out the flames, while travelers boarded other nearby boats. But the fire has reignited, and then the crew has also had to abandon the ship. The cause and origin of the fire are unknown at this time.

The notice of the start of the flames occurred around 5:00 p.m., and it was then that the Salvamento Marítimo has mobilized the Salvamar Acrux, a Civil Guard ship and the Guardamar Concepción Arenal, which have moved to the place to help with the tasks of extinction and evacuation of passengers and crew.

Several Maritime Rescue personnel are still working to extinguish the fire, although they affirm that it has already been “almost completely” extinguished. Once the fire is out, the Guardamar Concepción Arenal will tow the remains to Ibiza.

The yacht, from the Italian manufacturer ISA, was sold in April and delivered to its buyer last month, according to the Superyacht Times website. This page collects detailed information about the Aria SF and indicates that it had a swimming pool, several lounges, five bedrooms and a gym.