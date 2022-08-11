Cult of the Lamb he debuted on Steam immediately reaching altitude 60,000 players: this is the second best launch ever for Devolver Digital on the Valve platform after Fall Guys.

Available today, Cult of the Lamb is an original roguelike in which we control a little lamb destined to be sacrificed, but which is saved at the last minute by a powerful demon who possesses it.

At that point, his mission becomes to create a real cult, attracting hundreds of followers and at the same time eliminating anyone who stands between him and his destiny.

Interestingly, Cult of the Lamb currently figures as the best selling game in Steam rankingin front of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (you have read the review, right?): we will see if it can maintain this position from now to the end of the week.