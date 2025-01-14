Vice President Díaz has bitten hard and is not willing to let go. The Minister of Economy is one of the most capable elements of the Government – ​​he does not have much competition – and has become its strongest support, but his political weight is light. On Monday he called the chapter. It won’t be easy to break him, but at least it shows what the ranking is, or so she believes… There are two opposing positions and two opposing interests. Díaz needs to stand up and get her head out of the polls that paint her in the electoral soil. Their slogan of ‘working less to be happier’ (sic) has an irresistible appeal. There will be some strange ones who don’t mind working, but we all, without exception, want to be happier. Minister Corps, for his part, is uncomfortable between the sword of some government agreements that force him to reduce the working day and the wall of his own convictions that alert him that such a thing, -if in the end it is carried out, which we will see what happens throughout its parliamentary process-, must be done with moderation and tact, with calculation and rest and helping companies to alleviate its inevitable negative effects. Although he is obliged to carry it out, he does not like the idea. It is a commitment assumed by the president, who has accustomed us to promising without reflecting. Body prefers to reflect before promising, which is why it insists on delaying the commitment and broadening the basis of the agreement, to win over the employers who defend themselves belly up. On the other hand, for Díaz, the bosses’ opposition is a fortunate event that sharpens his progressive and generous profile. Curiously, the success of the operation is not in the hands of either of them. Our favorite fugitive, Don Carles, has it. His favorite sport is to annoy Sánchez, who has annoyed him so much and is also under pressure from the Catalan employers, encouraged in turn by the powerful unions of small businesses and neighborhood merchants. Without her vote there will be no proposal, but it will always be clear that she has tried and that it is the dark side of the force that has ruined her fabulous idea. A few days ago, the vice president counterscheduled the opening day of the ‘FrancOlympics’ and on Monday the presentation of the housing plans. Elbowing in the photo…

