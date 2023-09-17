A small plane fell this Saturday in the middle of the Brazilian Amazon rainforest and the authorities have confirmed the death of the fourteen people who were on board, among whom it is suspected that there were some American tourists.

(You may be interested in: Tragedy in Italy: Air Force plane falls and leaves a five-year-old girl dead)

The aircraft, an Embraer EMB-110 ‘Bandeirante turboprop, had left Manaus, capital of the Amazonas state, heading to Barcelosabout 400 kilometers away, where the tourists had booked a fishing trip, but it crashed shortly before landing in the midst of the heavy rains that fell this Saturday in that remote jungle region, according to official sources.

🇧🇷🙋🌷🌜🌟. 🚨 URGENT!!!

ON THE AFTERNOON OF THIS SATURDAY AVIATION WITH TOURISTS IN BARCELOS, IN AMAZÔNIA, DEIXOU 12 MORTOS.😳

Aeronave um Bandeirante, from Manaus Aerotaxi transported a group of tourists, between Brazilians and North Americans. pic.twitter.com/o22H7bk558 — M. de Lourdes Oliveira 🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@MARIADE32205491) September 16, 2023

(Don’t stop reading: Shocking: a Russian military truck ran over a person in Ukraine and no one did anything)

The mayor of Barcelos, Edson Mendesconfirmed that fourteen people were traveling on the plane, two of whom were crew members of the plane, and that there have been no survivors.

He also said that, according to preliminary information, Some of the deceased were American tourists, although he clarified that this has not yet been fully confirmed.

(We recommend you read: Ovidio Guzmán, the son of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, was extradited to the United States)

Barcelos is a small city nestled in the middle of the Amazon jungle, which lives off of agriculture and tourism, and has sport fishing as one of its greatest attractions.

According to Mendes, once rescued, the bodies will be transferred to Manaus, which may occur this Sunday due to thestorms that hit that Amazonian city.

​

EFE