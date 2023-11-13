The military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are taking care of their equipment in the Artemovsk direction, so they are replenishing ammunition and evacuating the wounded on foot several kilometers from their positions on the front line near Kleshcheevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. He spoke about this on November 13 “RIA News” fighter of the special forces “Siberia” of the Russian group of troops “South”.

“The enemy began to use his equipment more carefully, and it is no longer the case that he brings his personnel, his infantry close to our positions. The enemy’s rotation is now taking place approximately two to three kilometers away <…> Also, the supply of ammunition is carried out on foot,” he said.

According to a special forces soldier, the Ukrainian army has stopped approaching Russian positions even to evacuate its wounded. Russian soldiers, according to the agency’s interlocutor, have observed many times how the enemy carries out the wounded at least a kilometer from the deployment of Russian military personnel.

The fighter also emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have stopped approaching the positions of Russian troops, because the Russian army immediately hits Ukrainian equipment. He suggested that the enemy is experiencing a shortage of armored vehicles, because now the Armed Forces of Ukraine mostly travel in light vehicles, for example, pickup trucks.

Before this, on November 11, it was reported that units of the “South” group of troops, with the support of aviation and artillery fire, successfully repelled six attacks by enemy assault groups. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 185 military personnel and six pieces of equipment in the areas of the settlements of Razdolovka, Nikolaevka and Kleshcheevka.

Earlier, on November 1, military expert Vasily Dandykin noted in a conversation with Izvestia that the Ukrainian command, through its activity in the area of ​​​​Avdeevka and Kleshcheevka, is trying to stabilize the situation in the Donetsk direction so that the Ukrainian Armed Forces remain there in their positions and go on the defensive for the autumn-winter period . At the same time, the armed formations of Ukraine (UFU) do not have enough equipment, the expert stated.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

