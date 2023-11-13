DUS Senator Tim Scott, who was far behind in the polls, has withdrawn his application for the Republican Party’s candidacy in the 2024 presidential election. He announced this on Sunday evening (local time) on Fox News television.

The 58-year-old senator from the state of South Carolina – the only black representative of his party in the legislative chamber – announced his application in May. However, his chances of success were assessed as low from the start. According to surveys, former US President Donald Trump is far ahead in favor of party supporters.

The presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. Unlike the Democrats, the Republicans have a broad field of candidates. In addition to Trump, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie are still considered serious candidates.

Anyone who actually wants to become the party’s official candidate must first win the party’s internal primaries.

US President Joe Biden is running for re-election among the Democrats. As the incumbent, he is unlikely to face any serious competition within the party in the election campaign.