A cruise ship was on its way to Miami, Florida, but it changed its way to the Bahamas.

The ship’s captain’s decision came after the American judiciary issued a warrant to arrest the ship, as a result of the accumulation of unpaid fuel bills, according to what was reported by the American “CNN” network.

If the Crystal Symphony continues to Miami, it will be confiscated by the US authorities.

Therefore, the crew diverted the cruise ship to the port of Bimini in the Bahamas, where it is still moored, according to the ship-tracking website.

And the story began, last week, when a fuel company filed a lawsuit in federal court in South Florida, noting that the tour operator had not paid its bills estimated at 4.5 million dollars.

Among those bills, one is estimated at $1.2 million on the Crystal Symphony.

Accordingly, a US judge issued an arrest warrant before the ship’s arrival in the port of Miami, which was scheduled last Saturday.

The ship preempted that step by diverting its course towards the Bahamas, without carrying the passengers, which numbered about 300 people.

In the end, they were not taken to Miami until the next day, Sunday, by a ferry that sailed from the port of Bimini to Miami.

The trip was stressful for passengers who had paid exorbitant money for a trip on a luxury cruise ship, and found themselves on a ferry and in difficult weather.