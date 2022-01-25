We have reached January 25, which means that there is less than a week left before the end of the winter window in the Premier League and Serie A, hand in hand with the first month of the year. On the other hand, there will be two days left in February for LaLiga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1.
We review some of the most recent news related to possible movements of soccer players, either for these closing days or for when they are free agents, and even coaches.
The French center forward will land at the Sánchez Pizjuán after the agreement between the Sevillans and Manchester United, which will allow the footballer to seek minutes in LaLiga on loan and without a purchase option, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Andalusian team will pay all the salary until June.
The azulgrana team is aware that it must reinforce the axis of defense and, according to Fabrizio Romano, will seek to acquire the Spanish international. His contract with Chelsea expires in the summer, so he is already in a position to negotiate by the time he reaches free agency. According to the Italian journalist, he would be offered a deal until 2024, which would end at almost 35 years of age.
The Serbian striker has scored 20 goals in 24 games for Fiorentina and has passed the halfway point of the season. For its part, the old lady It does not reach that figure between its two top filmmakers: Paulo Dybala (11) and Álvaro Morata (8). That is why he would try to go for the top scorer in Serie A (tied with Ciro Immobile), who has a price of 70 million, according to Fabrizio Romano.
If the reinforcement in the center forward position materializes, the bianconeri They could rethink their position with the Spanish striker, linked weeks ago with an FC Barcelona that only has Luuk De Jong as a natural cash in said demarcation. Fabrizio Romano assures that the signing of Dusan Vlahovic would open the door for Álvaro Morata to return to LaLiga.
The German left winger from Atalanta Bergamo sounded days ago for Newcastle United and, after the decline of the offer magpy by his current team, he is now associated with Inter. He has been injured since the end of September and his contract ends in the summer of 2023, but there would be no options to sell him this January, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Italian coach has finished a short spell with the Hornets, which has lasted since October and has allowed him to coach 14 games. In them he has accumulated two wins, one draw and 11 losses. He took over the reins with the club in 15th place in the Premier League and has been sacked in 19th place.
The English coach has been without a team since the end of his stay at Crystal Palace, which lasted from September 2017 to June 2021. He directed 162 games with the Eagles, his personal record in any of the places in which he has worked as a technician.
The German defender is a regular starter for the Bavarian outfit, but Christian Falk says he has no desire to renew his contract beyond June. He can negotiate for weeks and could land from free agency at any club before he turns 27.
The Ivorian and Guinean left winger has swapped Sassuolo for Atalanta. The agreement has been closed in the form of a transfer until June and the obligatory payment of 22 million euros when the loan ends. He had played 12 minutes throughout the season and is currently playing in the African Cup of Nations.
The English and Nigerian midfielder has played 18 games throughout the season with Tottenham Hotspur and is not in Antonio Conte’s plans. According The Telegraph, a loan could be given to toffees or Magpies for the remainder of the course.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Martial #Morata #Vlahovic
Leave a Reply