Emergency services worked early this Friday to extinguish a fire in a warehouse where thyme and rosemary were stored in La Pinilla, a district of Fuente Álamo, according to sources from the Murcia Region Emergency Coordination Center.

Shortly after midnight, at 00:28 this Friday, the single emergency telephone number received a call warning of a fire in a warehouse in the district of La Pinilla, Fuente Álamo.

A local police force from Fuente Álamo traveled to the scene of the fire, at the same time that firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) were released.

Work continued on Friday morning.



From the place of the fire, the Local Police of Fuente Álamo confirmed the fire, indicating that the ship, dedicated to the storage of rosemary and thyme, was completely on fire.

The extinction work continued throughout the night, and in the morning the CEIS fire departments continued working for its total extinction.