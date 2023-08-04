Charging an EV is now more expensive than refueling. That can’t be the point, right?

Not very long ago, the electric car was extremely promoted. Despite the disadvantages (high weight, small range and long charging times), there were already a few advantages in the form of a quiet and powerful powertrain and also nice: there are no direct emissions where you drive. Except for the particulate matter of the brakes and especially the tires (due to the enormously high weight).

Anyway, there was plenty to improve, but the biggest benefits were of a fiscal nature. No motor vehicle tax, low addition and not inconvenient either: low charging costs.

While the disadvantages of an electric car are being solved rapidly by the manufacturers, the advantages are also disappearing like snow in the sun. Charging a car is now more expensive than refueling a car! That’s what research shows, so it’s true. The study was conducted by the Anderson Economic Group.

Is charging more expensive than refueling?

At the Anderson Economic Group, they chose to calculate the cost per 100 miles. In the category of low-cost gasoline-powered cars (Mitsubishi Space Star, Honda Civic), 100 miles will cost you about $9.60.

A ‘comparable’ electric car like the Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan Leaf costs $15.97 per 100 miles. If you can charge at home, you end up with $ 12.55. We also see this image in a slightly larger category.

If we look at the luxury cars, you see that the prices to keep driving are rising sharply. Not only that, the proportions are also different. Charging at home and electric driving is cheaper than with a (thirsty) luxury car. But due to the huge batteries, charging on the road is just as expensive as with an explosive motor.

In the pick-up segment, charging on the go is almost prohibitively expensive, thanks to the 100 to 150 kW battery packs of some models. The cheapest for this type of vehicle would not surprise you: diesel.

WhatCar

Incidentally, it is not only this study that shows that charging is now more expensive than refueling. A test through WhatCar between a Peugeot 208 PureTech 100 and e-208 on the one hand, plus a BMW i4 M50i and M440i on the other, also showed that charging is now more expensive than refueling.

However, there are three points that you should consider and these points have to do with the location: the highway. The power of an electric car is not really for driving long distances at high speed.

This then runs out very quickly (due to the low energy density of the battery). A combustion engine is very inefficient, but the energy density is so much greater that you can get much further with a small tank.

Secondly, the prices are of course bizarrely high on the highway and the price difference of electricity is much more variable than at the pump. At an expensive pump on the highway and a cheap gas station afterwards, it can sometimes make a difference of a quarter per litre.

But the difference between charging at home and on the highway is much greater. Last point: fuel in the Netherlands is so expensive that electric driving is not cheap, but in many cases it is still cheaper. Conclusion: both results show that electric driving can be slightly more expensive at best.

This article Charging a car now more expensive than refueling a car appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

