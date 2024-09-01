“Public”: Several explosions thundered in Sumy

A series of explosions occurred in Sumy on Sunday, September 1. This was reported by the Ukrainian publication “Obshchestvennoe” in Telegram-channel.

The explosions were reported at 15:27 on September 1. The publication initially reported two explosions in the city, with several more explosions occurring later. Officials have not yet commented on the information.

Earlier, at least 10 explosions thundered in Kharkov during the day on September 1. 10 explosions thundered in the city from 13:00 to 13:14, at 13:18 the publication wrote about another series of explosions.