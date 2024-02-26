Whoopi Goldberg The 68-year-old actress continues to work on new projects, but this time she aims for a different market. The artist invested in Blkfam, a streaming platform similar to Netflix, Disney plus, among others, to offer free content. Goldberg wants to make a mark in the performing arts with this new investment.

On the other hand, this new project Whoopi Goldberg It also has an important and significant purpose for the artist. Blkfam will not only be another platform, but it will also better represent the African-American population.

What is Whoopi Goldberg's purpose with Blkfam?

In an interview with Variety, Whoopi Goldberg He revealed that he does not consider that the Afro-descendant community is well represented and that is why, through Blkfam, he will seek to make this a reality. Likewise, Goldberg expressed his desire to leave his mark in the same style as Walt Disney, creator of Disney. “I like the idea of ​​being part of something that will grow. As I get older, I say, 'Wow, things will last longer.' This is one of the things I hope will outlive me: I could be Walt's black woman! Disney!” express.

How did Whoopi Goldberg get the idea for Blkfam?

Whoopi Goldberg He commented that the idea came from his little 10-year-old great-granddaughter. “I have a 10-year-old great-granddaughter and there isn't a lot of content created by people who look like her and for her. “I feel that we are not always represented in the best possible way,” he said.

Notably Whoopi Goldberg She has published several books aimed at children, including her well-known 'Sugar Plum Ballerinas' series. Currently, she participates as a co-host on 'The View' and has acted in more than 150 films, including titles such as 'The Color Purple', 'Sister Act', 'Till' and 'Ghost'. For the latter she received an Oscar award.

When is Blkfam released?

Blkfam will give its service free with ads starting February 26. It will be on several platforms. Whoopi Goldberg has partnered as an investor in Blkfam, a New York-based company, alongside Tom Leonardis, who chairs Goldberg's Whoop Inc. production company. In this role, Goldberg will oversee the creative development of exclusive programming projects for the platform. This is the first family streaming platform that is owned by and seeks to better represent the Black community.

The platform Blkfam has a library of more than 20 syndicated series spanning more than 1,000 hours of animated content. It includes dozens of animated characters from diverse cultures and genre experiences, as well as hundreds of hours of original music-focused content. In addition, the company has 10 animated and live-action series in development, scheduled to premiere on the platform throughout 2024.

Streaming platform Blkfam premiered on February 26. Photo: BLKFAM capture

