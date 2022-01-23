EFQ Murcia Sunday, 23 January 2022, 23:56



In such a competitive environment, where everything happens at breakneck speed, where you constantly act without thinking about which direction to take and where values ​​take a backseat, it is necessary to grow with solid foundations to build a new type of leadership. .

A ‘leader with heart’ who acquires the necessary skills, knowledge and values ​​from an early age through the Leadership Program for leaders with CEU values.

During the Open Day on February 5, CEU San Pablo Murcia School will present its program for infants and primary school, ‘Líderes con corazón’, a totally differentiating educational proposal that focuses on personal development and the improvement of skills and competencies from childhood: such as emotional education, the development of autonomy and personal responsibility, psychomotricity, TBL (Critical and Creative Thinking) and bilingualism and oratory, among other aspects. In addition, they will have the presence of Luis Galindo, who will give a motivating message on ‘Building an exciting future’ for the little ones.

With the ‘team teaching’ method, the Infant students of the CEU San Pablo School coexist with English as a natural vehicle of learning thanks to the participation of two teachers, one native English and the other bilingual, simultaneously in the classroom throughout the school day . As a result, students develop communicative competence in both languages, becoming bilingual.

This methodology is aligned with the thinking of great professionals in education, who emphasize the importance of acquiring a second language in Early Childhood Education, because that is when the children’s brain presents greater plasticity. Before the age of six, it is when the greatest number of stimuli and neural connections occur, being an ideal stage for learning English.

Other aspects included in this program are: Emotional intelligence, where concepts such as identity and reality management, empathy and positive leadership are worked on.

Thinking-based learning, also known as ‘TLB Thinking Bases Learning’, is about developing thinking skills from an early age, making people more creative and analytical.

With the development of autonomy and personal responsibility, students acquire responsibilities according to their abilities, making them understand their purpose and their role in the classroom.

Psychomotricity is a discipline that understands the human being in an integral way and, in this case, seeks that children actively relate to their world and learn to interact with it, showing themselves to be more secure and autonomous.

And finally, the development of STEAM skills, which is the materialization of information technologies and education in areas such as science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

