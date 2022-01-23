Francisco Javier García Pimienta is the one chosen by the Unión Deportiva Las Palmas to take charge of his bench and occupy the vacancy left by Pepe Mel. The Canarian club announced the dismissal of the Madrid coach this Sunday. The defeat in Fuenlabrada was the trigger for his dismissal.

Las Palmas opts for a technician with experience in youth work, since he directed all the training categories of Barcelona from 2001 to 2021. The return of Joan Laporta to the Barça club led to his dismissal. Gacía Pimienta was also in the pools to occupy the Sporting bench in case David Gallego was fired, but finally his destiny has been in Las Palmas.

His transfer has not been made official yet. but it is expected that in the next few hours the Canarian club will make a statement announcing its arrival on the island and the date of its presentation.