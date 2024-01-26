“UP”: in 2023, almost 900 men left Ukraine through the “Shlyakh” system

In 2023, through the “Shlyakh” system (a system for passing male volunteers and drivers across the border – approx. “Tapes.ru”) Almost 900 people liable for military service left Ukraine and subsequently did not return. About this in my investigation reports the publication “Ukrainian Truth” (UP).

According to journalists, such a number of men of military age left the republic only with the assistance of the Volyn Regional Military Administration. In particular, at least 18 of them went abroad thanks to the Volyn Youth Activism organization, the founder of which was Valery Sterniychuk, a Verkhovna Rada deputy from the ruling Servant of the People party.

Earlier it was reported that the Security Service of Ukraine eliminated a corruption scheme in the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky City Court of the Odessa region, where a judge, in exchange for a bribe, helped men liable for military service obtain permission to leave the country.