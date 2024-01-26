“We are living in a complex era which has generated widespread mental suffering, particularly among adolescents and young people. Suffice it to say that almost 50% of all mental disorders appear by the age of 18, while 62% appear by the age of 24 “. Therefore “we have a window that allows us early interventions for a more rapid and effective recovery of children, 'saving' their future. We must be put in a position to be able to use it with 'salutogenesis', health promotion, increasing resilience factors “. Word of Claudio Mencacci and Matteo Balestrieri, presidents of the Italian Society of Neuropsychopharmacology (Sinpf), at the conclusion, today in Milan, of the work of the XXV national congress which involved almost 1200 experts.

“Mental health begins before conception, which is why we want and can look beyond, promoting primary and secondary prevention. We want to talk about screening – they underline – in a country that underestimates them or is unable to apply them only because they require discussions and decisions”. And again: “All Italian psychiatry, present in these three days, in concert with the institutions, must become aware of the growing youth discomfort and act together to provide concrete and adequate answers – underlines Mencacci, also director emeritus of the Neuroscience department at Fatebenefratelli of Milan -. This alliance absolutely needs a national agency that takes charge of coordinating actions and resources for the promotion of the mental health of the population”.