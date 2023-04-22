Authorities declared a state of emergency near the Shilvoch volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula, after the worst ash fall there in decades.
Oleg Bondarenko, head of the regional authority, said on Saturday that the village of Klyuchi and two other municipalities were hardest hit by the ash.
In an emergency, local authorities can restrict traffic and businesses, for example, but they can also expand their access to assistance.
The giant volcano erupted on April 11th, resulting in a column of ash rising twenty kilometers into the air.
According to local media reports, a 20-centimetre-thick layer of volcanic ash covered cars, homes and roads in the snow-covered area.
Volcanologists described the ash fall as the worst in 60 years.
The volcanic eruption resulted in a huge crater more than a kilometer in diameter. The height of the “Shifluch” volcano is more than three thousand meters, which makes it among one of the largest volcanoes on the peninsula, which is famous for its high geological activity.
