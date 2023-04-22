To become really successful, batteries have to become even better and cheaper. Fortunately, that happens.

You can go very deep into the advantages and disadvantages of electric cars. But you can also keep it simple. After all, the success of the battery ultimately depends on whether we customers want to eat it (possibly with pressure/coercion from the government). And in the end, most end users are just as simple as all of us. Most people don’t care what goes on under the hood. As long as it’s a little affordable, gets us from A to B and isn’t annoying to use.

Two major drawbacks in that respect have so far been 1) the weight of batteries and 2) the range (and therefore charging time). Both things are related. To have a nice range, a battery capacity of 100 kWh is actually nice. But, then you already have to deal with a very large battery and therefore a considerable weight. The latter is not necessarily good for the range (although due to the regeneration of energy when braking, the effect on the range is not as great as you would expect).

The solution is of course ‘simple’: give the cells a higher energy density. It is expected that this will eventually happen. After all, we humans always make progress when we need to. The only thing is; so it really needs to happen. How long will it take for us to make progress again?

Well, one of the major battery makers, CATL, has reached another milestone. The newest individual cells have an energy density of 500Wh per kilo. If you can add everything up without losses, that would mean a battery pack of 200 kilos for a capacity of 100 kWh. Still big, but less big than before. For reference; Tesla’s ‘4680’ cells, which are the current benchmark, have an energy density of 296 Wh per kilo. So those are nice steps that are being made.

CATL has big plans for the new battery. According to the manufacturer, battery technology is now also ready for aircraft. But the new cells can also be used in cars. Production starts later this year.

