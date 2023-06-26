Prosecutor’s office: a resident of Primorye set fire to a man and wounded a woman with an arrow due to theft of light

A resident of the village of Trudovoye in Primorsky Krai, during a conflict due to alleged theft of electricity, set fire to a man with a flammable liquid and pierced the woman’s neck with an arrow through and through, reported RIA News in the press service of the prosecutor’s office of the region.

“On the evening of June 25, 2023 on the street. Vasily Ryabov in the village of Labor, a man born in 1958, as a result of a conflict with local residents, set fire to a flammable liquid from a cylinder against a man born in 1976, causing extensive burns to 60% of the victim’s body. Then the defendant fired from an object equipped with an arrow at a woman born in 1981, piercing through the neck of the victim,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Earlier, information appeared in the media that a conflict had occurred in a dacha partnership in the village of Trudovoye when electricity was stolen. One participant in the dispute allegedly frightened opponents with a homemade flamethrower, and when they tried to take the weapon away, he set fire to a person with it, and then fired a speargun into the neck of the chairman of the garden association, piercing her through the neck.